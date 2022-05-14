Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Cap Tops $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00104541 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00020976 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001486 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.16 or 0.00296961 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

