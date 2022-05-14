SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 116,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 119.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 268,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,921. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $44.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.