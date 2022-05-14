SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will post sales of $386.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SouthState’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.50 million and the highest is $391.30 million. SouthState posted sales of $332.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SouthState will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SouthState.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.60. SouthState has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,831 shares of company stock worth $667,280 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SouthState (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.