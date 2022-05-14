Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 29,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

