Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Get Sotera Health alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.