Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.60 million. Solo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Solo Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE DTC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 838,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,128. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

DTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter worth $100,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

