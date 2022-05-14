Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.60 million. Solo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Solo Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DTC opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

DTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solo Brands (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.