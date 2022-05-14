Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Increased by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 274.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 609,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,687 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for about 23.3% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $206,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SNOW traded up $17.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,540,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,721. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.08. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $405.00.
In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.89.
About Snowflake (Get Rating)
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.