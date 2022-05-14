Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Increased by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 274.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 609,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,687 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for about 23.3% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $206,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW traded up $17.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,540,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,721. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.08. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.89.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

