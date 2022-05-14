Smooth Love Potion Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $27.65 million and approximately $103.49 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 54.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,407.59 or 1.00017171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00104794 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 5,375,374,133 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

