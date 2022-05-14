Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.19). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 82.03% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

