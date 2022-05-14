Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $65.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,581 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $3.62 on Wednesday, reaching $41.51. 2,248,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,216. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.