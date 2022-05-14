Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.
Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $156,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SND has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Smart Sand in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.
