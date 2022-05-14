Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $156,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Smart Sand by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SND has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Smart Sand in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

