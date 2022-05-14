Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company.

SND opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Sand news, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029 over the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

