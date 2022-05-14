SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of SLRC opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.14.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 174.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

