Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after buying an additional 501,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after buying an additional 383,342 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after buying an additional 333,007 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,684,000 after buying an additional 272,949 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $3.53 on Friday, hitting $103.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,840. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average of $141.42. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

