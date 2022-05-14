Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Price Target Cut to SEK 230 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from SEK 240 to SEK 230 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SKSBF opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. Skanska AB has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

