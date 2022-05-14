Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,273 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CGI by 28.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after purchasing an additional 72,083 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average is $83.88. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.98 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.70.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

