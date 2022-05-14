Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 65,273 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,273 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CGI by 28.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after purchasing an additional 72,083 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.70.

Shares of GIB opened at $80.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.98 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.88.

CGI Profile (Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.