Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 64,600 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Exact Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 28,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $215,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.77.

EXAS stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

