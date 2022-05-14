Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 413 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

Shares of CINF opened at $126.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.44. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

