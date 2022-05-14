Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases New Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group stock opened at 18.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of 13.25 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 32.10.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 34.17.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

