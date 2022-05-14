Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 148,300 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 1,412.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.17% of Knowles worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Knowles by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 130,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 62,533 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 707.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 113,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 99,291 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 604,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Knowles by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other Knowles news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,217,238.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,308.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,000. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KN stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

