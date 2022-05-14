Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 176,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of SunPower at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 1,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 274,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SunPower by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,128 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $15.21 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.39 and a beta of 2.05.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

