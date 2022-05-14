Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,722 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of LKQ by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

