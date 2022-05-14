Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $126.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $143.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

