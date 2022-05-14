Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth $316,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 8.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP opened at $139.53 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.68.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

