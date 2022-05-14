Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,756 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Polaris by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Polaris by 0.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PII opened at $111.36 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

