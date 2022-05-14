Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 351 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BG. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $24,773,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,211,716 shares of company stock valued at $126,841,509. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BG stock opened at $109.58 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.55.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

