Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,068 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in argenx by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in argenx by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in argenx by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX opened at $311.64 on Friday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $249.50 and a 1 year high of $356.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.87.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on argenx from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

