Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €176.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($185.26) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($196.84) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($156.53) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €168.81 ($177.70).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 stock traded up €6.20 ($6.53) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €119.60 ($125.89). 43,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €126.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €142.90. Sixt has a one year low of €103.70 ($109.16) and a one year high of €170.30 ($179.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.