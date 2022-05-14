SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

SITE Centers has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SITE Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 236.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

SITC opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.52. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,358,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,749,000 after buying an additional 543,773 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,040,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 502,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,255,000 after purchasing an additional 479,274 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,045,000 after acquiring an additional 284,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 62,189 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

