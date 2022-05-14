Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.86% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $52,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,280 shares of company stock valued at $245,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

NYSE:SSD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.06. 127,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,578. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.60 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.