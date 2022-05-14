Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) PT Lowered to €95.00 at Citigroup

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup to €95.00 ($100.00) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €145.00 ($152.63) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siltronic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Siltronic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Siltronic from €135.00 ($142.11) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Siltronic from €96.00 ($101.05) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siltronic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of SSLLF opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day moving average is $130.07. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $162.80.

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $430.71 million during the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

