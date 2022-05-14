SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

SIGA stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $540.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3,193.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies (Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

