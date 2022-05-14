Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $5.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sientra has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.20.

NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 865.36% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sientra will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 921.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

