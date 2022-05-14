Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $5.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sientra has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.20.
NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 921.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sientra
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
