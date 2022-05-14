Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.11 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.49 ($0.19). Approximately 823,377 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 677,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.07 ($0.20).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

