Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.11 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.49 ($0.19). Approximately 823,377 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 677,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.07 ($0.20).
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.02.
