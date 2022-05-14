SIBCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.34 Million (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $6.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000749 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,282.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,009.61 or 0.06862798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000303 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00225793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.91 or 0.00672450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00069221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.00474919 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004377 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

