Short Interest in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Grows By 214.3%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CID traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 149.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter.

