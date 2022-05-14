Short Interest in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Grows By 214.3%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CID traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th.
