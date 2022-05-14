Short Interest in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Expands By 65.5%

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE VIAO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. 5,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAO. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of VIA optronics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,194,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 156,140 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIA optronics during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VIA optronics by 68.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 52,107 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of VIA optronics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VIA optronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of VIA optronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

