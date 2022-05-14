Short Interest in TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Expands By 205.2%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, an increase of 205.2% from the April 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GRAMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.13. 127,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,417. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. TPCO has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on TPCO from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, capsules, tinctures, topicals, and body care products.

