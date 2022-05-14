Short Interest in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Expands By 94.1%

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ TETC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. Tech and Energy Transition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.30.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TETC. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth about $13,215,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 97.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,323,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,100 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,699,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 54.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,703,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 603,374 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,850,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.