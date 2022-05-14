Short Interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Expands By 216.8%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 216.8% from the April 15th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of GASS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 107,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,256. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.11. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. Equities analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GASS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in StealthGas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,250,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 94,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

