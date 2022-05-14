Short Interest in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Drops By 46.6%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the April 15th total of 217,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SINT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 43,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. Sintx Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SINT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,193 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 81,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

