Short Interest in Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Drops By 63.2%

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PXXLF opened at $2.10 on Friday. Poxel has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21.

Get Poxel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poxel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Poxel SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for metabolic diseases, type 2 diabetes, and liver diseases. The company's lead product is Imeglimin, an oral drug candidate, which completed Phase III clinical development stage in Japan, as well as in Phase III in the United States and Europe for the treatment of type 2 diabetes that improves pancreatic beta cell function, reduces insulin resistance, and decreases cardiovascular and metabolic disease risk factors, such as heightened blood lipid levels and excess body weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Poxel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poxel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.