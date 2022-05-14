Short Interest in Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Increases By 108.2%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the April 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:MOTNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. 104,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,287. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.
About Powertap Hydrogen Capital
