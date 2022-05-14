Short Interest in PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Expands By 198.2%

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,200 shares, an increase of 198.2% from the April 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE PHK remained flat at $$5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 370,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,397. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $7.09.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
About PIMCO High Income Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
