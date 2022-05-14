Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Drops By 64.3%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PSHZF traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,502. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. Pershing Square has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $41.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

