Short Interest in Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Rises By 214.1%

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,900 shares, an increase of 214.1% from the April 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,876,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPTI traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,041,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,641,008. Optec International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

About Optec International

Optec International, Inc engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units.

