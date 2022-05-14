Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Rises By 144.8%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 144.8% from the April 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,807. Moving iMage Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter.
Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.
