Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Expands By 56.6%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the April 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE MSD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 53,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,052. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.